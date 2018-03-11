  1. Home
  2. World

Florida's new gun law beset by critics across partisan lines

By GARY FINEOUT AND KELLI KENNEDY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/11 05:56

Parent Andrew Pollack, center left, and his son Hunter Pollack speak to the media outside the governor's office after the governor signed the Marjory

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting rang

In this image taken from a video monitor, Nikolas Cruz, center, a former student accused of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Fe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The political and legal fallout from Florida Gov. Rick Scott's decision to sign a sweeping gun bill into law in the wake of a school massacre was nearly immediate.

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit to stop it and political candidates in both parties criticized it.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who's running for Florida governor, went on Fox News late Friday night to criticize the law, which raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.

Five legislators who plan to run for statewide office voted against the bill as did the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.