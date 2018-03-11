|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|New York City FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|LA Galaxy
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Portland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Saturday, March 10
Columbus 3, Montreal 2
New England 2, Colorado 1
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 11
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, March 17
Houston at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, March 18
Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.