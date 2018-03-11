  1. Home
2018/03/11 05:51
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 2 0 0 6 5 2
New York City FC 1 0 0 3 2 0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 3 2 0
New England 1 1 0 3 2 3
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 1 1
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 2 0 0 3 5
Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta United FC 0 1 0 0 0 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 1 0 0 3 4 0
San Jose 1 0 0 3 3 2
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 2 1
Vancouver 1 0 0 3 2 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 1 0
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 2 3
Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2
Portland 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 0 0 0 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 10

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

New England 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 11

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Houston at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.