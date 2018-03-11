Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh (ss)
|200
|021
|000—5
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|407
|200
|00x—13
|12
|0
Kuhl, Eppler (3), Kontos (5), Feliz (2), Santana (1), and Cervelli; Aquino, Gonzalez (3), Brach (4), Bleier (5), Yacabonis (6), Hart (7), Long (8), Rodriguez (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Aquino 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-2. HRs_Osuna; Mancini, Machado, Schoop.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|002—2
|3
|1
|Houston
|001
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Fedde, Madson (4), Benoit (5), Milone (6), Collins (8), Smith (9), and Wieters, Severino; Keuchel, Ramsey (4), Sipp (5), Harris (6), Paulino (7), Guduan (9), and Stassi, Stubbs.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|101
|100—3
|10
|1
|New York Yankees
|201
|022
|03x—10
|12
|0
Harvey, Montero (5), Purke (6), Callahan (7), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton; Cessa, Robertson (2), Chapman (3), Betances (4), Warren (5), Green (7), Reeves (8), Foley (9), and Romine, Diaz. W_Cessa 1-0. L_Harvey 1-1. HRs_Stanton.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|023—5
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|120
|000—3
|6
|0
Eovaldi, Chirinos (4), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Jennings (8), Runzler (9), and Sullivan, Pena; Velasquez, Neshek (5), Leiter (10), Curtis (12), Neris (13), and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Jennings 1-0. L_Neris 0-1. Sv_Runzler. HRs_Olmedo-Barrera (2).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|323
|007—15
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|2
Foltynewicz, Carle (5), Minter (6), Jackson (7), Socolovich (8), and Stewart, Jackson; Williams, Rivero (5), Crick (6), Garcia (6), Siegrist (7), Smoker (8), Milbrath (9), Keselica (9), and Lavarnway, Williams. W_Foltynewicz 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Peterson; Mercer.
___
|Miami
|011
|210
|002—7
|13
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|100—3
|4
|1
Hernandez, Guerrero (4), Peters (5), Despaigne (7), and Wallach, Hoo; Wacha, Cecil (5), Motte (6), Hudson (7), Bowman (9), and Kelly, Knizner. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Wacha 0-2. Sv_Despaigne. HRs_Castro, Diaz.
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|020—3
|11
|0
|Toronto
|500
|000
|10x—6
|5
|0
Fiers, Farmer (4), Voelker (6), VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), and Hicks, Norris; Garcia, Alburquerque (4), Axford (5), Cruz (6), Breslow (6), Rowley (8), Girodo (8), Case (9), and Maile, Jansen. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Fiers 2-2. Sv_Case. HRs_Granderson, Hernandez.
___