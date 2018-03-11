One-time star 'American Idol' tries for a second act on ABC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two years after "American Idol" ended its hit run on Fox, it's coming back for another try at success.

ABC's version of the singing contest debuts at 8 p.m. EST Sunday with its original host, Ryan Seacrest.

Also intact is the goal of finding a music star — one such as Carrie Underwood, who built a blockbuster career after winning "Idol" in 2005.

The debut episode includes the familiar sight of would-be contestants eager to prove they have what it takes for a "golden ticket to Hollywood" and possible fame.

But Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, the new "American Idol" judges, say they're ready to make the job of finding a star their own.