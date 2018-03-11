All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 68 47 17 4 98 250 189 24-6-2 23-11-2 14-5-2 Boston 66 43 15 8 94 225 169 25-7-4 18-8-4 14-4-2 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 22-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 25-8-1 14-17-3 15-6-0 Washington 67 37 23 7 81 204 200 23-9-2 14-14-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 69 35 23 11 81 203 202 17-11-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 Columbus 69 36 28 5 77 188 193 22-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206 18-14-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 65 33 25 7 73 198 204 20-9-3 13-16-4 11-5-2 Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206 16-12-6 14-15-5 8-8-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 29 29 10 68 217 243 16-12-4 13-17-6 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217 18-13-4 12-19-2 7-8-3 Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206 13-14-8 13-17-3 6-13-4 Montreal 67 25 31 11 61 171 211 16-10-8 9-21-3 10-7-4 Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233 14-14-6 9-19-5 6-11-4 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 10-19-5 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 67 44 14 9 97 220 170 24-7-3 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 68 44 19 5 93 232 185 24-7-2 20-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 68 41 18 9 91 227 179 24-7-2 17-11-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 68 39 22 7 85 215 194 24-5-6 15-17-1 11-10-0 Dallas 68 38 24 6 82 197 177 24-10-3 14-14-3 11-12-0 San Jose 67 36 22 9 81 198 184 20-10-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189 19-9-5 15-14-7 10-6-7 Los Angeles 67 37 25 5 79 195 166 17-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Colorado 67 35 24 8 78 210 200 23-8-2 12-16-6 8-9-3 Calgary 69 34 25 10 78 195 201 14-15-4 20-10-6 9-7-3 St. Louis 67 35 27 5 75 180 178 20-14-0 15-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 69 29 32 8 66 196 206 16-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 67 29 34 4 62 189 220 15-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 68 25 34 9 59 183 224 12-17-6 13-17-3 6-12-1 Arizona 66 21 34 11 53 160 214 12-18-4 9-16-7 5-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 5, Vancouver 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Winnipeg 1

Vegas 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Boston 7, Chicago 4

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.