  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/03/11 04:16
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Man United 2, Liverpool 1

Man United: Marcus Rashford (14, 24).

Liverpool: Eric Bailly (66, og.).

Halftime: 2-0.

West Brom 1, Leicester 4

West Brom: Salomon Rondon (8).

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (21), Riyad Mahrez (62), Kelechi Iheanacho (76), Vicente Iborra (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

West Ham 0, Burnley 3

Burnley: Ashley Barnes (66), Chris Wood (70, 81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Everton 2, Brighton 0

Everton: Gaetan Bong (60, og.), Cenk Tosun (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Newcastle 3, Southampton 0

Newcastle: Kenedy (2, 29), Matt Ritchie (57).

Halftime: 2-0.

Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1

Chelsea: Willian (25), Martin Kelly (32, og.).

Crystal Palace: Patrick van Aanholt (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
Preston 1, Fulham 2

Preston: Sean Maguire (75).

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (69, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 4, Norwich 3

Hull: Jackson Irvine (6), Abel Hernandez (41, pen., 48, pen.), Harry Wilson (71).

Norwich: James Maddison (19, pen., 20, 39, pen.).

Halftime: 2-3.

Middlesbrough 3, Barnsley 1

Middlesbrough: Daniel Ayala (1), Adama Traore (18), Patrick Bamford (53).

Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (58).

Halftime: 2-0.

Reading 2, Leeds 2

Reading: Jon Bodvarsson (16), Eunan O'Kane (58, og.).

Leeds: Pontus Jansson (43), Pablo Hernandez (56).

Halftime: 1-1.

QPR 1, Sunderland 0

QPR: Eberechi Eze (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1

Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd (78).

Bolton: Aaron Wilbraham (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cardiff 3, Birmingham 2

Cardiff: Nathanie Mendez-Laing (12), Craig Bryson (23), Callum Paterson (45).

Birmingham: Craig Gardner (55, pen.), Maxime Colin (90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Millwall 1, Brentford 0

Millwall: George Saville (1).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Aston Villa 4, Wolverhampton 1

Aston Villa: Albert Adomah (8), James Chester (57), Lewis Grabban (62), Birkir Bjarnason (85).

Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (20).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One
Peterborough 4, Charlton 1

Peterborough: Andrew Hughes (44), Marcus Maddison (59, pen.), Jack Marriott (81, 85).

Charlton: Michal Zyro (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton 1

Bristol Rovers: Kyle Bennett (34).

Northampton: Kevin Luckassen (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Plymouth 1

Fleetwood Town: Paddy Madden (56).

Plymouth: Moses Makasi (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Rotherham 0, Rochdale 1

Rochdale: Stephen Humphrys (67).

Halftime: 0-0.

Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 3

Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (19).

Gillingham: Conor Wilkinson (48), Lee Martin (66, 80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southend 0, Doncaster 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 3, Blackpool 0

Blackburn: Bradley Dack (45), Adam Armstrong (69, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bury 2, Oldham 2

Bury: Jay O'Shea (14), Neil Danns (34).

Oldham: Craig Davies (42), Ben Pringle (77).

Halftime: 2-1.

Shrewsbury 2, Walsall 0

Shrewsbury: Alex Rodman (6), Abu Ogogo (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wigan 3, Scunthorpe 3

Wigan: Cheyenne Dunkley (13), Will Grigg (43), Gary Roberts (87).

Scunthorpe: Tom Hopper (16, 45), Ivan Toney (53).

Halftime: 2-2.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

AFC Wimbledon: Lyle Taylor (32, pen.), Jonathan Meades (71).

Oxford United: Todd Kane (39).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two
Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1

Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (90).

Morecambe: Callum Lang (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1

Grimsby Town: James Berrett (90).

Port Vale: David Worrall (10).

Halftime: 0-1.

Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3

Chesterfield: Alex Whitmore (34).

Lincoln City: Michael Bostwick (45), Scott Wharton (59), Ollie Palmer (85).

Halftime: 1-1.

Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Luton Town: Elliott Lee (61).

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (44), Billy Kee (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Yeovil 0, Newport County 2

Newport County: Josh Sheehan (57), Paul Hayes (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2

Forest Green Rovers: Tahvon Campbell (72).

Notts County: Liam Noble (34), Matt Tootle (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1

Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (22).

Colchester: Brandon Comley (51).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swindon 0, Cheltenham 3

Cheltenham: Jake Andrews (41), Mohamed Eisa (49, 71).

Halftime: 0-1.

Exeter 1, Carlisle 1

Exeter: Dean Moxey (42).

Carlisle: Ashley Nadesan (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Coventry 1, Barnet 0

Coventry: Jonson Clarke-Harris (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 1, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (45).

Cambridge United: Paul Lewis (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Stevenage 2, Crewe 2

Stevenage: Dean Bowditch (14, 50).

Crewe: Perry Ng (80), Charlie Kirk (90).

Halftime: 1-0.