BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Man United 2, Liverpool 1
Man United: Marcus Rashford (14, 24).
Liverpool: Eric Bailly (66, og.).
Halftime: 2-0.
|West Brom 1, Leicester 4
West Brom: Salomon Rondon (8).
Leicester: Jamie Vardy (21), Riyad Mahrez (62), Kelechi Iheanacho (76), Vicente Iborra (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
|West Ham 0, Burnley 3
Burnley: Ashley Barnes (66), Chris Wood (70, 81).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Everton 2, Brighton 0
Everton: Gaetan Bong (60, og.), Cenk Tosun (76).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Newcastle 3, Southampton 0
Newcastle: Kenedy (2, 29), Matt Ritchie (57).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1
Chelsea: Willian (25), Martin Kelly (32, og.).
Crystal Palace: Patrick van Aanholt (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Preston 1, Fulham 2
Preston: Sean Maguire (75).
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (69, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Hull 4, Norwich 3
Hull: Jackson Irvine (6), Abel Hernandez (41, pen., 48, pen.), Harry Wilson (71).
Norwich: James Maddison (19, pen., 20, 39, pen.).
Halftime: 2-3.
|Middlesbrough 3, Barnsley 1
Middlesbrough: Daniel Ayala (1), Adama Traore (18), Patrick Bamford (53).
Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (58).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Reading 2, Leeds 2
Reading: Jon Bodvarsson (16), Eunan O'Kane (58, og.).
Leeds: Pontus Jansson (43), Pablo Hernandez (56).
Halftime: 1-1.
|QPR 1, Sunderland 0
QPR: Eberechi Eze (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Sheffield Wednesday: George Boyd (78).
Bolton: Aaron Wilbraham (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cardiff 3, Birmingham 2
Cardiff: Nathanie Mendez-Laing (12), Craig Bryson (23), Callum Paterson (45).
Birmingham: Craig Gardner (55, pen.), Maxime Colin (90).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Millwall 1, Brentford 0
Millwall: George Saville (1).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Aston Villa 4, Wolverhampton 1
Aston Villa: Albert Adomah (8), James Chester (57), Lewis Grabban (62), Birkir Bjarnason (85).
Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (20).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Peterborough 4, Charlton 1
Peterborough: Andrew Hughes (44), Marcus Maddison (59, pen.), Jack Marriott (81, 85).
Charlton: Michal Zyro (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton 1
Bristol Rovers: Kyle Bennett (34).
Northampton: Kevin Luckassen (62).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Fleetwood Town 1, Plymouth 1
Fleetwood Town: Paddy Madden (56).
Plymouth: Moses Makasi (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Rotherham 0, Rochdale 1
Rochdale: Stephen Humphrys (67).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 3
Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (19).
Gillingham: Conor Wilkinson (48), Lee Martin (66, 80).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Southend 0, Doncaster 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Blackburn 3, Blackpool 0
Blackburn: Bradley Dack (45), Adam Armstrong (69, 90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bury 2, Oldham 2
Bury: Jay O'Shea (14), Neil Danns (34).
Oldham: Craig Davies (42), Ben Pringle (77).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Shrewsbury 2, Walsall 0
Shrewsbury: Alex Rodman (6), Abu Ogogo (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wigan 3, Scunthorpe 3
Wigan: Cheyenne Dunkley (13), Will Grigg (43), Gary Roberts (87).
Scunthorpe: Tom Hopper (16, 45), Ivan Toney (53).
Halftime: 2-2.
|AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
AFC Wimbledon: Lyle Taylor (32, pen.), Jonathan Meades (71).
Oxford United: Todd Kane (39).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1
Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (90).
Morecambe: Callum Lang (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1
Grimsby Town: James Berrett (90).
Port Vale: David Worrall (10).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3
Chesterfield: Alex Whitmore (34).
Lincoln City: Michael Bostwick (45), Scott Wharton (59), Ollie Palmer (85).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Luton Town: Elliott Lee (61).
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (44), Billy Kee (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Yeovil 0, Newport County 2
Newport County: Josh Sheehan (57), Paul Hayes (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2
Forest Green Rovers: Tahvon Campbell (72).
Notts County: Liam Noble (34), Matt Tootle (80).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (22).
Colchester: Brandon Comley (51).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Swindon 0, Cheltenham 3
Cheltenham: Jake Andrews (41), Mohamed Eisa (49, 71).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Exeter 1, Carlisle 1
Exeter: Dean Moxey (42).
Carlisle: Ashley Nadesan (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Coventry 1, Barnet 0
Coventry: Jonson Clarke-Harris (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wycombe 1, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (45).
Cambridge United: Paul Lewis (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Stevenage 2, Crewe 2
Stevenage: Dean Bowditch (14, 50).
Crewe: Perry Ng (80), Charlie Kirk (90).
Halftime: 1-0.