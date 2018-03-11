Palestinians: 19-year-old killed in West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 19-year-old has been killed in clashes in the northern West Bank.

It said he was shot in the chest Saturday during confrontations with Israeli settlers and later declared dead. There were conflicting reports as to whether the Palestinian was shot by Israeli settlers or military troops.

Israel's military said Palestinians approached the Itzhar settlement and clashed with local residents. It says troops arrived and fired live rounds to disperse the confrontation.

Palestinians have staged regular protests, which have often turned violent, since President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel on one of the thorniest issues at the heart of the conflict.