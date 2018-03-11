PSG beats Metz 5-0 to maintain huge lead in French league

PARIS (AP) — After again falling short in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain got back into the routine of dominating the French league by crushing last-place Metz 5-0 on Saturday.

The win maintained PSG's 14-point lead over second-place Monaco with only nine games left, and kept it on course for a fifth title in six seasons.

But it will do precious little to take the pressure off beleaguered coach Unai Emery, who is expected to leave at the end of the season after PSG went out in the last 16 of the Champions League for the second straight season.

PSG lost at home to Real Madrid 2-1 on Tuesday for a 5-2 aggregate defeat, and Emery was jeered by sections of the Parc des Princes crowd on Saturday.

With top scorer Edinson Cavani suspended and world-record signing Neymar recovering from surgery on his right foot, there were some unfamiliar scorers against Metz.

Attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored twice after right back Thomas Meunier gave the home side an early lead, and striker Kylian Mbappe made it 4-0 in first-half injury time.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima kept the score down with some fine saves in the second half, including from Liberia President George Weah's son, Timothy Weah.

Kawashima denied the 18-year-old Weah again two minutes from time, diving at his feet.

Captain Thiago Silva headed in the fifth goal from a corner near the end.

Later Saturday, Rennes was at home to improving Saint-Etienne; Montpellier was at Lille, and Nantes was at home to Troyes.

Defending champion Monaco won at Strasbourg 3-1 on Friday to maintain its grip on second place. Monaco is seven points ahead of third-place Marseille, which is away to struggling Toulouse on Sunday.