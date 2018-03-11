Egypt president's sole opponent holds small rally in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — A small group of people have gathered in support of the sole candidate running against Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Saturday's rally for Moussa Mustafa Moussa lasted only about an hour and drew about three dozen people in downtown Cairo. But that was a stronger showing than he managed earlier this month, when nobody showed up at one of his rallies.

El-Sissi is virtually certain to win re-election in the March 26-28 vote. A string of potential contenders withdrew under pressure or were arrested, leaving the relatively obscure Moussa as the only rival. And he's a supporter of el-Sissi's government.