South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on Day 2 of the second test between South Africa and Australia:

Australia 1st Innings

Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 38

David Warner b Ngidi 63

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 4

Steve Smith lbw b Rabada 25

Shaun Marsh lbw b Rabada 24

Tim Paine b Ngidi 36

Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 4

Pat Cummins c de Kock b Rabada 0

Mitchell Starc b Rabada 8

Nathan Lyon b Ngidi 17

Josh Hazlewood not out 10

Extras: (14lb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 243

Overs: 71.3

Fall of wickets: 1-98, 2-104, 3-117, 4-161, 5-166, 6-170, 7-170, 8-182, 9-212, 10-243.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 18-7-25-2, Kagiso Rabada 21-2-96-5, Lungi Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Keshav Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-6-0.

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar c Paine b Hazlewood 57

Aiden Markram lbw b Cummins 11

Kagiso Rabada b Cummins 29

Hashim Amla b Starc 56

AB de Villiers not out 74

Faf du Plessis lbw b Marsh 9

Theunis de Bruyn lbw b Marsh 1

Quinton de Kock b Lyon 9

Vernon Philander not out 14

Extras: (2lb, 1w) 3

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 263

Overs: 95.

Still to bat: Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-67, 3-155, 4-155, 5-179, 6-183, 7-227.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 26-4-78-1, Josh Hazlewood 24-4-73-1, Pat Cummins 20-6-55-2, Nathan Lyon 16-5-29-1, Mitchell Marsh 9-1-26-2.

Toss: Australia.

Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.