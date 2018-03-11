Landa sprints to win 4th stage, Caruso moves back into lead

SARNANO-SASSOTETTO, Italy (AP) — Mikel Landa won a thrilling sprint at the end of the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race on Saturday, while Damiano Caruso moved into the overall lead after a mechanical failure for previous leader Geraint Thomas.

After a fascinating tussle in the closing kilometers of the steep climb to the finish, Landa accelerated on one of the final bends of the mountainous 219-kilometer (136-mile) route from Foligno to Sarnano-Sassotetto. He held off Rafal Majka and George Bennett to clinch victory.

Caruso was the first leader of the race after BMC won the opening team-time trial, and he reclaimed the blue jersey on Saturday. The Italian rider has an 11-second lead over Wilco Kelderman with Landa a further 9 seconds behind.

Thomas is fourth, 26 seconds behind Caruso after what looked like a dropped chain with less than a kilometer to go.

The fifth stage on Sunday will pay a tribute to Michele Scarponi as it ends in his hometown of Filottrano after a hilly, 178-kilometer (110-mile) route from Castelraimondo.

Scarponi died after a collision with a van while training, shortly before the Giro d'Italia last year.

The race ends on Tuesday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.