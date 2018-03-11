Atmos investigated leaks before fatal Dallas house blast

DALLAS (AP) — An email sent by Atmos Energy to state regulators reveals company workers were investigating gas leaks involving fires at two Dallas homes some 12 hours before an explosion at another home killed a 12-year-old girl.

The company did not evacuate residents or shut off gas lines in the neighborhood near Dallas Love Field airport until after the Feb. 23 explosion that knocked a home off its foundation and killed Linda Rogers.

Days later the entire neighborhood was evacuated. Atmos cut service to 2,800 homes.

The sequence of events was revealed in emails between Atmos officials and the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates pipeline safety.

The company declined to comment on the emails.

Atmos says heavy rain, shifting clay soil and aging, inflexible steel pipes have contributed to dozens of leaks in the neighborhood.