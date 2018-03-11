Production of doping sample bottles ends after flaws found

The production of widely used doping control kits is ending after the integrity of sample bottles was called into question.

Swiss company Berlinger confirmed that glass bottles had been found to break when frozen, and it has decided to stop making any doping sample products.

The International Olympic Committee scrapped plans to use Berlinger's latest model of sample bottles at the Winter Games last month, opting instead to use the previous design based on the advice of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The newer doping bottles were introduced last year to increase security after investigators found Russians were able to surreptitiously open bottles at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and exchange dirty urine samples with clean ones previously provided by the same athlete.

WADA says it's seeking alternative sources of sample collection kits.