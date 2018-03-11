6N: Ireland KO Scotland 28-8 to stay on Grand Slam track

DUBLIN (AP) — The Grand Slam is on for Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. The Six Nations trophy could be in Irish hands even sooner after they dispatched Scotland 28-8 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Undefeated Ireland will win the championship if titleholder England doesn't beat France in Paris with a matching four-tries bonus point later Saturday.

Scotland upended England last time out but that was at Murrayfield. With an awful record away from home, the Scots' own championship bid was almost inevitably squashed by an Irish side which owns the visitors in Dublin, where Scotland has won only once in 20 years. Scotland had its chances but wasn't as accurate, and butchered two tries, possibly three.

By the time new cap Blair Kinghorn claimed Scotland's sole try, Ireland had three, two to wing Jacob Stockdale.

The bonus-point fourth came with 11 minutes to go, when Sean Cronin, only three minutes after replacing captain and hooker Rory Best, dived over from the back of the rolling maul.