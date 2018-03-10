UK security team to hold emergency meeting on Russian ex-spy

In this image dated Friday March 9, 2018, and issued Saturday March 10, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence, showing troops in protective gear as t
A forensic tent covers the grave of Liudmila Skripal, the wife of Sergei Skripal, at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as i
A member of the emergency services puts on a full hazardous material suit at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as investiga
In this image dated Friday March 9, 2018, and issued Saturday March 10, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence, showing troops in protective gear as t
In this image dated Friday March 9, 2018, and issued Saturday March 10, 2018, by Britain's Ministry of Defence, showing troops in protective gear as t
Forensic officers work at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as investigations continue at the cemetery where former Russian
LONDON (AP) — British government security ministers are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the investigation into the poisoning in England of a Russian who spied for Britain.
The meeting Home Secretary Amber Rudd is leading on Saturday will cover the latest police and intelligence reports from Salisbury, where a military-supported investigation is underway.
Police are looking for clues to the mysterious attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
They were found unconscious on a bench near the River Avon in Salisbury on Sunday. They remain in critical condition in a local hospital, poisoned with what authorities say is a rare nerve agent
Police are searching for clues at the gravesite of Skripal's son and at Skripal's house. A restaurant and pub have also been searched.