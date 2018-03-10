  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/10 23:04
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 48 17 .738
x-Boston 46 20 .697
Philadelphia 35 29 .547 12½
New York 24 42 .364 24½
Brooklyn 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 28 .576
Miami 35 31 .530 3
Charlotte 28 38 .424 10
Orlando 20 46 .303 18
Atlanta 20 46 .303 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 38 27 .585
Indiana 38 28 .576 ½
Milwaukee 35 31 .530
Detroit 30 36 .455
Chicago 22 43 .338 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 14 .785
New Orleans 38 27 .585 13
San Antonio 37 28 .569 14
Dallas 20 45 .308 31
Memphis 18 47 .277 33
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 40 26 .606
Minnesota 38 29 .567
Oklahoma City 38 29 .567
Denver 36 30 .545 4
Utah 36 30 .545 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 51 15 .773
L.A. Clippers 35 29 .547 15
L.A. Lakers 29 36 .446 21½
Sacramento 21 45 .318 30
Phoenix 19 48 .284 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Detroit 99, Chicago 83

Indiana 112, Atlanta 87

Toronto 108, Houston 105

Milwaukee 120, New York 112

Utah 95, Memphis 78

Washington 116, New Orleans 97

Denver 125, L.A. Lakers 116

Portland 125, Golden State 108

Sacramento 94, Orlando 88

L.A. Clippers 116, Cleveland 102

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 5 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.