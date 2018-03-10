|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|48
|17
|.738
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|20
|.697
|2½
|Philadelphia
|35
|29
|.547
|12½
|New York
|24
|42
|.364
|24½
|Brooklyn
|21
|45
|.318
|27½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Miami
|35
|31
|.530
|3
|Charlotte
|28
|38
|.424
|10
|Orlando
|20
|46
|.303
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|46
|.303
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Indiana
|38
|28
|.576
|½
|Milwaukee
|35
|31
|.530
|3½
|Detroit
|30
|36
|.455
|8½
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|16
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|14
|.785
|—
|New Orleans
|38
|27
|.585
|13
|San Antonio
|37
|28
|.569
|14
|Dallas
|20
|45
|.308
|31
|Memphis
|18
|47
|.277
|33
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|.567
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|38
|29
|.567
|2½
|Denver
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Utah
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|51
|15
|.773
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|29
|.547
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|36
|.446
|21½
|Sacramento
|21
|45
|.318
|30
|Phoenix
|19
|48
|.284
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday's Games
Detroit 99, Chicago 83
Indiana 112, Atlanta 87
Toronto 108, Houston 105
Milwaukee 120, New York 112
Utah 95, Memphis 78
Washington 116, New Orleans 97
Denver 125, L.A. Lakers 116
Portland 125, Golden State 108
Sacramento 94, Orlando 88
L.A. Clippers 116, Cleveland 102
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 5 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.