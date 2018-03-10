|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|25
|3
|1
|83
|20
|78
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Liverpool
|30
|17
|9
|4
|68
|34
|60
|Tottenham
|29
|17
|7
|5
|55
|24
|58
|Chelsea
|29
|16
|5
|8
|50
|26
|53
|Arsenal
|29
|13
|6
|10
|52
|41
|45
|Burnley
|29
|10
|10
|9
|24
|26
|40
|Leicester
|29
|9
|10
|10
|41
|42
|37
|Watford
|29
|10
|6
|13
|39
|47
|36
|Brighton
|29
|8
|10
|11
|28
|38
|34
|Everton
|29
|9
|7
|13
|33
|49
|34
|Bournemouth
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|44
|33
|Swansea
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|42
|30
|West Ham
|29
|7
|9
|13
|36
|54
|30
|Huddersfield
|29
|8
|6
|15
|25
|50
|30
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|8
|14
|27
|40
|29
|Southampton
|29
|5
|13
|11
|29
|41
|28
|Crystal Palace
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|46
|27
|Stoke
|29
|6
|9
|14
|28
|54
|27
|West Brom
|29
|3
|11
|15
|22
|43
|20
|Saturday, March 10
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
West Brom vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Arsenal vs. Watford 1330 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 12
Stoke vs. Man City 2000 GMT
|Wolverhampton
|35
|23
|7
|5
|62
|28
|76
|Cardiff
|35
|21
|7
|7
|52
|28
|70
|Aston Villa
|35
|19
|9
|7
|56
|32
|66
|Fulham
|36
|18
|11
|7
|62
|38
|65
|Derby
|36
|16
|13
|7
|55
|34
|61
|Middlesbrough
|36
|17
|7
|12
|50
|34
|58
|Bristol City
|36
|15
|12
|9
|53
|42
|57
|Preston
|36
|14
|15
|7
|45
|35
|57
|Sheffield United
|35
|17
|4
|14
|49
|43
|55
|Brentford
|35
|14
|11
|10
|52
|41
|53
|Millwall
|36
|13
|13
|10
|43
|37
|52
|Ipswich
|35
|15
|6
|14
|47
|44
|51
|Leeds
|36
|14
|7
|15
|47
|49
|49
|Norwich
|35
|12
|12
|11
|34
|37
|48
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|13
|5
|18
|43
|54
|44
|QPR
|35
|10
|10
|15
|39
|52
|40
|Sheffield Wednesday
|36
|8
|13
|15
|38
|50
|37
|Reading
|35
|8
|11
|16
|40
|49
|35
|Bolton
|36
|8
|11
|17
|31
|55
|35
|Hull
|35
|7
|12
|16
|46
|53
|33
|Barnsley
|35
|7
|11
|17
|35
|50
|32
|Birmingham
|36
|8
|6
|22
|23
|54
|30
|Burton Albion
|35
|7
|8
|20
|26
|62
|29
|Sunderland
|36
|5
|13
|18
|38
|65
|28
|Tuesday, March 6
Hull 1, Millwall 2
Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1
Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0
QPR 1, Derby 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1
Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2
Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3
Preston 2, Bristol City 1
Reading 1, Bolton 1
|Wednesday, March 7
Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3
|Saturday, March 10
Preston vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby 1430 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Barnsley vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. QPR 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Ipswich vs. Hull 1945 GMT
|Blackburn
|36
|21
|10
|5
|67
|35
|73
|Shrewsbury
|34
|20
|8
|6
|45
|26
|68
|Wigan
|32
|20
|7
|5
|59
|20
|67
|Rotherham
|34
|19
|5
|10
|58
|39
|62
|Scunthorpe
|36
|15
|12
|9
|51
|41
|57
|Plymouth
|35
|15
|8
|12
|43
|42
|53
|Charlton
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|41
|51
|Peterborough
|34
|13
|11
|10
|53
|44
|50
|Bradford
|34
|15
|5
|14
|48
|51
|50
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|15
|4
|16
|50
|52
|49
|Portsmouth
|35
|15
|4
|16
|42
|44
|49
|Gillingham
|35
|11
|13
|11
|39
|39
|46
|Walsall
|36
|11
|11
|14
|47
|52
|44
|Southend
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|54
|44
|Doncaster
|35
|10
|12
|13
|43
|44
|42
|Oxford United
|34
|11
|9
|14
|49
|51
|42
|Blackpool
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|44
|42
|Oldham
|34
|10
|9
|15
|48
|58
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|46
|38
|Northampton
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|56
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|10
|7
|17
|45
|56
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|7
|11
|17
|32
|48
|32
|Rochdale
|31
|6
|11
|14
|32
|41
|29
|Bury
|34
|7
|8
|19
|28
|50
|29
|Tuesday, March 6
Walsall 0, Rochdale 3
|Saturday, March 10
Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Rochdale vs. Southend 1945 GMT
Bury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 14
Bradford vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
|Luton Town
|35
|20
|9
|6
|75
|35
|69
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|21
|5
|9
|59
|38
|68
|Notts County
|36
|17
|11
|8
|57
|37
|62
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|51
|62
|Mansfield Town
|35
|16
|13
|6
|54
|36
|61
|Exeter
|33
|18
|4
|11
|44
|37
|58
|Swindon
|35
|18
|3
|14
|55
|51
|57
|Coventry
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|28
|54
|Lincoln City
|35
|14
|12
|9
|47
|38
|54
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|9
|12
|52
|45
|54
|Crawley Town
|35
|15
|6
|14
|41
|43
|51
|Colchester
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|41
|50
|Newport County
|35
|12
|13
|10
|44
|46
|49
|Cambridge United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|36
|46
|49
|Stevenage
|35
|11
|9
|15
|46
|51
|42
|Cheltenham
|36
|10
|11
|15
|49
|53
|41
|Yeovil
|34
|10
|8
|16
|46
|55
|38
|Forest Green
|35
|10
|7
|18
|42
|59
|37
|Crewe
|35
|11
|3
|21
|41
|57
|36
|Grimsby Town
|36
|9
|9
|18
|30
|53
|36
|Morecambe
|34
|8
|11
|15
|34
|45
|35
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|37
|49
|35
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|6
|20
|35
|61
|30
|Barnet
|35
|7
|8
|20
|33
|52
|29
|Tuesday, March 6
Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0
Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 3, Forest Green 3
|Saturday, March 10
Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Exeter vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT
Barnet vs. Port Vale 2000 GMT