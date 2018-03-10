BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/10 23:14
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Man United 2, Liverpool 1

West Brom vs. Leicester

West Ham vs. Burnley

Huddersfield vs. Swansea

Everton vs. Brighton

Newcastle vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Watford

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham

Monday's Match

Stoke vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Hull 1, Millwall 2

Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1

Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0

QPR 1, Derby 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2

Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1

Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2

Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3

Preston 2, Bristol City 1

Reading 1, Bolton 1

Wednesday's Match

Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3

Saturday's Matches

Preston vs. Fulham

Hull vs. Norwich

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley

Reading vs. Leeds

QPR vs. Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton

Cardiff vs. Birmingham

Millwall vs. Brentford

Ipswich vs. Sheffield United

Burton Albion vs. Bristol City

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton

Sunday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Walsall 0, Rochdale 3

Saturday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Charlton

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth

Rotherham vs. Rochdale

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham

Southend vs. Doncaster

Blackburn vs. Blackpool

Bury vs. Oldham

Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury vs. Walsall

Wigan vs. Scunthorpe

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0

Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3

Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town vs. Morecambe

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale

Chesterfield vs. Lincoln City

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Yeovil vs. Newport County

Forest Green Rovers vs. Notts County

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester

Swindon vs. Cheltenham

Exeter vs. Carlisle

Coventry vs. Barnet

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United

Stevenage vs. Crewe