BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
West Brom vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Burnley
Huddersfield vs. Swansea
Everton vs. Brighton
Newcastle vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Watford
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
|Monday's Match
Stoke vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Hull 1, Millwall 2
Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1
Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0
QPR 1, Derby 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1
Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2
Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3
Preston 2, Bristol City 1
Reading 1, Bolton 1
|Wednesday's Match
Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3
|Saturday's Matches
Preston vs. Fulham
Hull vs. Norwich
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley
Reading vs. Leeds
QPR vs. Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton
Cardiff vs. Birmingham
Millwall vs. Brentford
Ipswich vs. Sheffield United
Burton Albion vs. Bristol City
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
|Sunday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby
|Tuesday's Match
Walsall 0, Rochdale 3
|Saturday's Matches
Peterborough vs. Charlton
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth
Rotherham vs. Rochdale
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham
Southend vs. Doncaster
Blackburn vs. Blackpool
Bury vs. Oldham
Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury vs. Walsall
Wigan vs. Scunthorpe
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United
|Tuesday's Matches
Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0
Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3
|Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town vs. Morecambe
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale
Chesterfield vs. Lincoln City
Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Yeovil vs. Newport County
Forest Green Rovers vs. Notts County
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester
Swindon vs. Cheltenham
Exeter vs. Carlisle
Coventry vs. Barnet
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United
Stevenage vs. Crewe