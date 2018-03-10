The Latest: Trump" We 'mourn' women killed at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California veterans center (all times local):

6 a.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting that took the lives of three women who worked at a California veterans center.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he mourns "the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans."

Authorities say 36-year-old former Army rifleman Albert Wong killed two executives and a psychologist Friday at The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville in the Napa Valley wine region. He had slipped into a going-away party for some Pathway employees.

A daylong siege at The Pathway House ended Friday evening with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman.

Investigators haven't yet determined a motive.

A relative of one victim said Wong was recently expelled from the program.

___

3:15 a.m.

The gunman who killed three women at a Northern California veterans center had been kicked out of a therapy program for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The suspect identified as Afghanistan veteran Albert Wong was found dead Friday evening by Napa Valley sheriff's deputies at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

Wong slipped into a going-away party for some employees of The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program. He took some people hostage and let others go.

Authorities say he traded gunshots with a deputy early on and then nothing more was heard until his body was found along with those of the home's executive director, clinical director and a psychologist.

A relative of one victim says Wong recently was kicked out of the program.