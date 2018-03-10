  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Trump" We 'mourn' women killed at veterans home

By  Associated Press
2018/03/10 22:03

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, right, at the Veterans Home of California on Friday March 9, 201

A sheriff's hostage negotiation team passes a California highway patrol checkpoint at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., Friday, M

People walk to the information center at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three

Larry Kamer speaks to reporters at the Veterans Home of California, Friday March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Kamer is the husband of Devereau Smith

An air ambulance helicopter stages on the Vintners Golf Club driving range near the entrance to the Veterans Home of California, seen in background, i

An armored vehicle arrives at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three people host

California Highway patrolmen arrive at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif., on Friday March 9, 2018. A gunman took at least three pe

Fernando Juarez, 36, of Napa, center, embraces his 22-year-old sister Vanessa Flores, right, at the Veterans Home of California on Friday March 9, 201

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a California veterans center (all times local):

6 a.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted he is "deeply saddened" by the shooting that took the lives of three women who worked at a California veterans center.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he mourns "the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans."

Authorities say 36-year-old former Army rifleman Albert Wong killed two executives and a psychologist Friday at The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville in the Napa Valley wine region. He had slipped into a going-away party for some Pathway employees.

A daylong siege at The Pathway House ended Friday evening with the discovery of four bodies, including the gunman.

Investigators haven't yet determined a motive.

A relative of one victim said Wong was recently expelled from the program.

___

3:15 a.m.

The gunman who killed three women at a Northern California veterans center had been kicked out of a therapy program for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The suspect identified as Afghanistan veteran Albert Wong was found dead Friday evening by Napa Valley sheriff's deputies at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.

Wong slipped into a going-away party for some employees of The Pathway Home, a nonprofit post-traumatic stress disorder program. He took some people hostage and let others go.

Authorities say he traded gunshots with a deputy early on and then nothing more was heard until his body was found along with those of the home's executive director, clinical director and a psychologist.

A relative of one victim says Wong recently was kicked out of the program.