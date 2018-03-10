WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United hosts Liverpool in traditionally the biggest match in English soccer as the teams fight for second place in the Premier League. Among the other six games, Chelsea looks to keep in touch with the top four by beating Crystal Palace at home. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. Plus separate reports on all seven matches.

SOC--MAN UNITED-LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER, England — The focus is on the fight for second place in the Premier League when Liverpool heads to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in what is likely to be an intriguing clash of styles. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

OFTERSCHWANG, Germany — Mikaela Shiffrin has won her fifth slalom globe in the last six seasons. The American wrapped up the title after victory in the penultimate women's World Cup slalom on Saturday. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

RGU--IRELAND-SCOTLAND

DUBLIN — Ireland looks for a win over Scotland to knock its opponent out of title contention in the Six Nations and either stay in pole position to reclaim the trophy going into the final weekend or even win it. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-ENGLAND

SAINT-DENIS, France — England travels to France in the Six Nations looking for back-to-back wins at the Stade de France following its 2016 victory there when they won the Grand Slam. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla both made half-centuries as South Africa moved on to 153-2 by tea on the second day of the second test against Australia on Saturday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 340 words, photos. Will be updated at stumps.

WITH:

— CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-RABADA — SAfrica's Rabada charged over Smith shoulder bump, faces possible ban — By Gerald Imray. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish leader Barcelona visits Malaga without Lionel Messi, while Real Madrid is at Eibar. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2145 GMT, photos. With separates on Real Madrid and Barcelona games.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Runaway leader Bayern Munich hosts relegation-threatened Hamburger SV, which hopes to avoid another humiliation after a series of thrashings in Munich. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After failing once again in Europe, it?s back to the routine of dominating the French league for Paris Saint-Germain. A home win against last-place Metz will restore PSG's 14-point lead over second-place Monaco. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

TOKYO — Brazilian defender Eduardo Neto scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as defending champion Kawasaki Frontale beat winless Gamba Osaka 2-0 in the J-League. SENT: 150 words.

CAR--F1-MCLAREN MISERY

BARCELONA, Spain — New engine, same dismal result. McLaren, a once proud Formula One winner, had hoped to put an end to three years of misery by ditching Honda-made engines and partnering with Renault. The move, however, has been anything but trouble-free. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

GLF--VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Tiger Woods has put his name on the leaderboard again, and this time it stayed there. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL

KVITFJELL, Norway — Thomas Dressen won a men's World Cup downhill race on Saturday, less than two months after he became the first German winner in the discipline in 13 years. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEN--SHARAPOVA-COACH

INDIAN WELLS, California — Maria Sharapova has split with her longtime coach after losing in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open. SENT: 190 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Jonny Bairstow blasted a century from 58 balls Saturday to propel England to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the fifth one-day cricket international and a 3-2 win in the five-match series. SENT: 550 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Hurricanes overcame an exhausting travel schedule to beat the defending champion Crusaders 29-19 in Super Rugby on Saturday, the Crusaders' first loss of the season. SENT: 520 words.

Other stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Raptors end Rockets' 17-game win streak with 108-105 victory. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — BC-BBO--Spring Training Rdp, 1st Ld-Writethru,1023. SENT: 1,000 words.

— OLY--CHLOE KIM-THE CHAMPION — After Olympic win, Chloe Kim puts fame, fun in perspective. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 790 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.