Elgar, Amla hit 50s, South Africa makes progress in 2nd test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla both made half-centuries as South Africa moved on to 153-2 by tea on the second day of the second test against Australia on Saturday.

Elgar was 57 not out and Amla 54 not out in an 86-run stand for the third wicket at St. George's Park. They put South Africa just 90 runs behind Australia's first-innings score of 243 all out.

Amla was twice given out lbw by the on-field umpires and twice overturned the decision using the TV review system, surviving first when he was on 7 and again when on 40.

South Africa lost just one wicket in the first two sessions, nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada for 29, after starting the day on 39-1.

Pat Cummins was the only successful Australian bowler, bowling Rabada to collect both South African wickets of the innings. Cummins had Aiden Markram out late on the first day.

South Africa is in a strong position after bowling Australia out for a below-par score, when fast bowler Rabada took 5-96 before padding up and helping South Africa see out the last few overs of the first day with the bat.

Rabada's participation in the remainder of the series is in doubt, though, after he was charged by match officials for misconduct after bumping into Australia captain Steve Smith with his shoulder when he dismissed Smith on the first day.

Rabada faces a two-test ban if found guilty of deliberately making physical contact with Smith, which would rule South Africa's best fast bowler out of the last two tests of the series. Rabada will have a disciplinary hearing in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, the South African team said. He is claiming contact with Smith was unintentional.

Rabada's is the fourth player disciplinary case of a spiteful series so far after Australia's Nathan Lyon and David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were all found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute in the first test in Durban.

Australia won in Durban by 118 runs to lead the four-test series 1-0.