Prosecutors investigate alleged rape of former school girl

Kaohsiung, March 10 (CNA) An investigation into the alleged rape of a former elementary school girl by her PE teacher more than a decade ago has been launched by prosecutors in Kaohsiung, the city's Education Bureau said Saturday.

Citing the account presented by the alleged victim, who recently wrote to the bureau for help, the crimes detailed occurred when she was at elementary school and lasted for 10 years, from 1996 to 2006, bureau official Chen Yi-ting said.

It was not until the woman learned about the "#MeToo" movement on social media that she plucked up the courage to tell her story of being raped while at elementary, according to Chen.

The #MeToo movement was conceived by American civil rights activist Tarana Burke, who created the buzzword on social media to empower women, especially young and vulnerable women, through empathy. Since then, the hashtag has been posted online millions of times on social media, often with an accompanying personal story of sexual harassment or assault.

In her letter, the Taiwanese victim said she wanted her former teacher to pay for what he had done, while also revealing his name and the school where he teaches.

The teacher has taught at the school in question since March 1991, but has been suspended until the end of the investigation, which is being conducted by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office, Chen said.

The city's education bureau declined to disclose any people or places at this time.

However, according to the city's chief prosecutor Ko Kuang-hui, the investigation has since been contacted by a second alleged victim, who has made similar accusations about the same teacher.