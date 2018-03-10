Spy poisoning is latest in string of suspicious cases in UK

Forensic officers work at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as investigations continue at the cemetery where former Russian
A member of the emergency services puts on a full hazardous material suit at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as investiga
Members of the Falcon Squadron, Royal Tank Regiment, at Winterbourne Gunner, southern England, conducting final preparation and training before deploy
A tent erected at the London Road cemetery in Salisbury, southern England, Friday March 9, 2018 over the memorial stone of Alexandr Skripal, the son o
A forensic tent covers the grave of Liudmila Skripal, the wife of Sergei Skripal, at the cemetery in Salisbury, England, Saturday March 10, 2018, as i
Personnel in hazmat suits walk away after securing the covering on a bench in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England on Thursday March 8,
LONDON (AP) — Britain offers wealthy Russians many attractions — but for some former spies and foes of President Vladimir Putin, it has become lethal.
The latest victims are 66-year-old Sergei Skripal — a former colonel in Russia's military intelligence service, then a turncoat helping British agents — and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia. Both were found comatose on a bench Sunday in the medieval city of Salisbury.
British officials say they were exposed to a rare nerve agent. They are in critical condition.
Some in Britain say the nerve agent attack fits a pattern of suspicious Russian-related deaths in the U.K. and in the United States, and are calling for a high level police investigation into whether Britain has become a killing ground for the state-sanctioned elimination of foes of the Russian government.