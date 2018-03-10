Spy poisoning is latest in string of suspicious cases in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain offers wealthy Russians many attractions — but for some former spies and foes of President Vladimir Putin, it has become lethal.

The latest victims are 66-year-old Sergei Skripal — a former colonel in Russia's military intelligence service, then a turncoat helping British agents — and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia. Both were found comatose on a bench Sunday in the medieval city of Salisbury.

British officials say they were exposed to a rare nerve agent. They are in critical condition.

Some in Britain say the nerve agent attack fits a pattern of suspicious Russian-related deaths in the U.K. and in the United States, and are calling for a high level police investigation into whether Britain has become a killing ground for the state-sanctioned elimination of foes of the Russian government.