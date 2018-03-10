Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;21;79%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;ENE;17;24%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;19;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;W;16;59%;7%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;12;WSW;24;59%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, not as cool;15;7;Morning rain, cloudy;13;7;SE;15;97%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few flurries;1;-9;Mostly cloudy;-1;-7;ESE;6;79%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Windy this afternoon;22;7;Cloudy and cooler;13;8;NE;12;70%;37%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-5;-15;Cloudy and colder;-10;-18;NE;18;93%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, humid;33;23;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;ENE;5;66%;63%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;Partly sunny;20;10;SSW;9;60%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;16;Cloudy;22;17;ESE;14;61%;71%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;23;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;WNW;14;39%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;25;A few showers;34;24;E;12;66%;64%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;32;17;Partial sunshine;33;16;E;15;27%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;SSW;10;55%;21%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Partly sunny;17;10;WSW;29;69%;21%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;-3;Partly sunny;11;-1;NNE;8;41%;12%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;18;6;Clouds and sun;20;11;SSE;10;56%;59%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Cloudy;17;6;SE;10;72%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;20;7;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;ESE;11;63%;26%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;WNW;14;78%;89%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;14;5;Dull and dreary;15;9;SE;21;76%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;14;10;Rain and a t-storm;15;8;SSW;7;80%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;17;5;Mild with sunshine;17;6;ESE;6;68%;35%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;13;6;A little p.m. rain;14;9;ESE;9;78%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;33;18;Cooler but pleasant;25;17;SE;14;52%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ESE;8;44%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;WSW;11;47%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;25;12;Sunny and nice;24;13;NNE;12;38%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;15;Decreasing clouds;22;16;SSE;11;64%;5%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Sunny and nice;30;18;ESE;10;47%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ESE;13;63%;2%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;5;-1;Periods of sun;5;-1;N;18;54%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;E;10;71%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;2;0;A thick cloud cover;5;3;ESE;17;90%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;Sunshine, pleasant;26;20;N;21;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Cooler with some sun;17;5;N;23;48%;14%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;25;A morning t-storm;29;24;WSW;12;91%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;17;Warm with hazy sun;33;18;NW;12;38%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;13;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-2;SE;10;32%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Hot with hazy sun;36;20;SE;10;36%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;A morning shower;28;24;NW;7;80%;73%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;12;3;Spotty showers;10;4;NE;18;88%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;22;10;Cooler with rain;16;10;NNE;13;61%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;13;Breezy with rain;16;12;W;40;72%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Rather cloudy;22;17;ESE;9;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;24;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ENE;9;62%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warmer;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;S;14;64%;61%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-3;A snow shower;2;-3;SSE;10;88%;60%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;ESE;6;52%;7%;11

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;20;15;Mostly sunny;21;16;E;19;68%;10%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;Cloudy;26;20;NE;20;52%;29%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;36;22;Partly sunny, nice;35;20;SE;10;28%;3%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;16;N;12;40%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny, mild;16;8;SSW;10;68%;5%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;25;Cloudy with showers;32;25;WSW;13;73%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, less humid;34;23;Sunny, low humidity;32;21;N;21;49%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;SSE;11;67%;65%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;16;5;A stray t-shower;17;6;N;6;43%;75%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;32;19;Hazy sunshine;33;19;WNW;11;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;23;10;A stray t-shower;25;10;SSE;10;49%;47%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and very warm;38;21;N;24;12%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;8;-1;Partly sunny;4;0;SE;10;78%;51%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;E;30;59%;7%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Warm with some sun;36;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;WSW;10;51%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;SW;10;37%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Episodes of sunshine;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;N;7;70%;70%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;NE;11;74%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Afternoon rain;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SW;12;72%;74%;10

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;24;20;High clouds;24;20;S;10;77%;52%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;15;10;A little rain;14;10;W;33;72%;89%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;Thundershowers;12;7;ESE;17;84%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of rain;17;15;A morning shower;21;14;E;8;71%;52%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Decreasing clouds;31;24;S;10;64%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;7;Showers and t-storms;9;6;WSW;26;61%;84%;5

Male, Maldives;Some sun;31;28;A morning t-storm;32;27;NE;21;73%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Cloudy;32;25;S;12;67%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;20;58%;36%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunshine and cooler;25;14;SSW;17;58%;12%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;E;7;24%;1%;10

Miami, United States;Afternoon showers;24;21;A t-storm in spots;27;22;SSW;22;69%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Snow at times;1;-3;A little p.m. rain;1;0;SE;12;84%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ESE;19;63%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;31;18;Cooler but pleasant;22;15;SSE;17;51%;27%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;3;-2;Inc. clouds;3;-4;WSW;3;71%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;-5;-9;Rather cloudy, cold;-5;-9;SSE;12;67%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and nice;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;27;NNE;13;46%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;15;Mostly cloudy;27;16;N;11;49%;51%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;7;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NNW;14;42%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;W;9;55%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;-5;-20;Sunshine and colder;-9;-22;NNE;13;83%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cool with clearing;11;-1;Mostly sunny;12;0;N;10;53%;27%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;0;-5;A little snow;0;-2;NE;8;71%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;2;-5;Sun and clouds;2;-5;NW;17;68%;44%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;Spotty showers;30;27;E;18;76%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NW;16;67%;33%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Increasing clouds;31;23;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;15;70%;55%;12

Paris, France;Morning showers;16;10;A thundershower;16;9;S;14;71%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;22;E;23;40%;8%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and beautiful;35;23;SSE;11;45%;30%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;NNE;17;76%;88%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;ESE;15;41%;3%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, not as cool;14;6;More clouds than sun;15;5;E;11;65%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;12;-4;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;E;8;37%;9%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;25;12;Mainly cloudy, warm;23;12;W;15;48%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;20;12;A morning shower;18;11;SW;28;74%;57%;5

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;NE;9;65%;29%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;2;-3;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;ENE;14;51%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;4;-2;A thick cloud cover;5;1;SE;10;75%;68%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;NNE;10;75%;27%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;34;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;17;15%;4%;8

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;17;11;Thunderstorms;18;10;SSW;21;76%;88%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;SSE;10;65%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;15;10;Partly sunny;19;13;S;10;76%;29%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Clouds and sunshine;31;18;ENE;12;61%;30%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;Breezy with sunshine;30;24;SE;22;67%;7%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;WNW;10;65%;3%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;27;6;Sunny and nice;26;8;WSW;8;21%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;SW;8;34%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;22;A t-storm in spots;27;22;E;12;79%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;14;8;Heavy rain, windy;12;7;W;26;79%;92%;3

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, milder;14;4;Lots of sun, nice;17;6;NE;8;60%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;10;0;Fog in the morning;11;0;WSW;7;53%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;14;8;Mild with some sun;18;10;SSE;15;55%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;NNE;24;78%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;16;4;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;11;60%;27%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;E;25;66%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;0;-3;Cloudy;2;0;ESE;7;77%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and nice;27;18;N;14;55%;0%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;20;12;Sunny and nice;23;14;ESE;23;52%;1%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-2;A snow shower;3;-3;SE;9;77%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with some sun;27;11;A little a.m. rain;16;8;NW;11;81%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;13;2;Clouds and sun;11;3;NW;19;57%;56%;2

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;19;10;Becoming cloudy;19;9;SSW;9;23%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;20;12;ENE;10;63%;4%;6

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;20;7;Periods of sun;23;13;ESE;6;49%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;11;5;Clearing;14;4;N;12;63%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Becoming cloudy;4;-4;NNW;13;55%;38%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and very warm;29;15;S;6;42%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;16;Mostly sunny;23;12;W;16;58%;32%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;4;-11;Mainly cloudy, mild;8;-7;S;8;45%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;12;4;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNE;5;44%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;4;Cloudy and mild;16;10;SSE;17;72%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;ESE;7;42%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;3;-2;Cloudy with rain;2;1;SE;15;82%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;10;4;Variable cloudiness;13;5;SE;14;82%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;16;11;Plenty of sun;21;15;N;8;53%;0%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;21;WSW;8;64%;27%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;11;0;Clouds and sunshine;11;2;ESE;4;38%;31%;5

