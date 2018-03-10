Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 10, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;89;77;SSW;13;79%;72%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;97;72;Sunny and hot;95;72;ENE;11;24%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;67;46;Mostly cloudy;68;49;W;10;59%;7%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;54;WSW;15;59%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, not as cool;59;44;Morning rain, cloudy;55;44;SE;9;97%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few flurries;33;17;Mostly cloudy;30;19;ESE;4;79%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Windy this afternoon;72;45;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;NE;7;70%;37%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;22;6;Cloudy and colder;13;-1;NE;11;93%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, humid;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;ENE;3;66%;63%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;65;48;Partly sunny;68;51;SSW;5;60%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;60;Cloudy;72;63;ESE;9;61%;71%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;73;51;Mostly sunny;76;51;WNW;9;39%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;78;A few showers;93;76;E;7;66%;64%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;90;63;Partial sunshine;92;62;E;9;27%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, nice;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;92;74;SSW;6;55%;21%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;64;51;Partly sunny;62;50;WSW;18;69%;21%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;27;Partly sunny;52;30;NNE;5;41%;12%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;65;43;Clouds and sun;68;52;SSE;6;56%;59%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;51;43;Cloudy;62;42;SE;6;72%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;69;45;Clouds and sun, nice;71;47;ESE;7;63%;26%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Couple of t-storms;77;65;WNW;9;78%;89%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;57;40;Dull and dreary;59;48;SE;13;76%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;57;49;Rain and a t-storm;59;47;SSW;4;80%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;62;41;Mild with sunshine;63;43;ESE;4;68%;35%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;56;43;A little p.m. rain;56;49;ESE;6;78%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;91;65;Cooler but pleasant;77;62;SE;9;52%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;88;66;A t-storm in spots;86;66;ESE;5;44%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;54;38;Plenty of sunshine;58;41;WSW;7;47%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;76;54;Sunny and nice;76;55;NNE;7;38%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;71;58;Decreasing clouds;72;60;SSE;7;64%;5%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Sunny and nice;85;65;ESE;6;47%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;74;Mostly sunny;92;74;ESE;8;63%;2%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;41;31;Periods of sun;41;30;N;11;54%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;76;Partly sunny;90;77;E;6;71%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;35;32;A thick cloud cover;40;38;ESE;10;90%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;Sunshine, pleasant;79;68;N;13;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;57;Cooler with some sun;63;41;N;14;48%;14%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;77;A morning t-storm;85;76;WSW;7;91%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;63;Warm with hazy sun;92;64;NW;8;38%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;55;25;Mostly sunny;52;28;SE;6;32%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;89;67;Hot with hazy sun;96;69;SE;7;36%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;75;A morning shower;83;75;NW;5;80%;73%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;53;38;Spotty showers;50;39;NE;11;88%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;71;50;Cooler with rain;60;50;NNE;8;61%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;55;Breezy with rain;61;54;W;25;72%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Rather cloudy;72;63;ESE;5;71%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;76;59;A t-storm in spots;78;60;ENE;5;62%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warmer;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;S;9;64%;61%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;32;27;A snow shower;36;26;SSE;6;88%;60%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;93;75;Partly sunny, nice;94;77;ESE;4;52%;7%;11

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;68;59;Mostly sunny;70;61;E;12;68%;10%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;Cloudy;79;68;NE;12;52%;29%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;97;71;Partly sunny, nice;95;68;SE;6;28%;3%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;82;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;60;N;7;40%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny, mild;60;46;SSW;6;68%;5%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;77;Cloudy with showers;89;77;WSW;8;73%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, less humid;93;73;Sunny, low humidity;90;71;N;13;49%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;SSE;7;67%;65%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;60;41;A stray t-shower;63;43;N;3;43%;75%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;90;67;Hazy sunshine;92;67;WNW;7;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;73;51;A stray t-shower;76;51;SSE;6;49%;47%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;105;73;Sunny and very warm;101;69;N;15;12%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;46;30;Partly sunny;40;32;SE;6;78%;51%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;78;Partly sunny, breezy;86;79;E;19;59%;7%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Warm with some sun;96;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;WSW;6;51%;55%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SW;6;37%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Episodes of sunshine;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;N;5;70%;70%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;55;41;A t-storm in spots;57;42;NE;7;74%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Afternoon rain;90;79;A shower or t-storm;89;78;SW;7;72%;74%;10

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;76;68;High clouds;75;69;S;6;77%;52%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;59;50;A little rain;57;50;W;21;72%;89%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;55;42;Thundershowers;53;45;ESE;11;84%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of rain;63;58;A morning shower;69;58;E;5;71%;52%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Decreasing clouds;88;76;S;6;64%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;44;Showers and t-storms;49;42;WSW;16;61%;84%;5

Male, Maldives;Some sun;87;83;A morning t-storm;89;80;NE;13;73%;78%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Cloudy;89;77;S;8;67%;44%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;ENE;13;58%;36%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and hot;95;65;Sunshine and cooler;77;57;SSW;11;58%;12%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;81;53;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;E;5;24%;1%;10

Miami, United States;Afternoon showers;75;70;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SSW;14;69%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Snow at times;34;26;A little p.m. rain;34;32;SE;8;84%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;78;Mostly sunny;88;79;ESE;12;63%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;87;65;Cooler but pleasant;72;58;SSE;11;51%;27%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;37;28;Inc. clouds;37;25;WSW;2;71%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little snow, cold;22;16;Rather cloudy, cold;24;17;SSE;7;67%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and nice;91;79;Mostly sunny;94;80;NNE;8;46%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;59;Mostly cloudy;81;61;N;7;49%;51%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;45;31;Mostly sunny;45;31;NNW;9;42%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;68;47;Sunshine, pleasant;71;47;W;6;55%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little icy mix;23;-4;Sunshine and colder;15;-8;NNE;8;83%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cool with clearing;51;30;Mostly sunny;54;33;N;6;53%;27%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;32;23;A little snow;31;29;NE;5;71%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy;36;24;Sun and clouds;35;23;NW;11;68%;44%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;79;Spotty showers;85;80;E;11;76%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;91;76;NW;10;67%;33%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Increasing clouds;87;73;A morning shower;85;74;ENE;9;70%;55%;12

Paris, France;Morning showers;61;50;A thundershower;61;47;S;9;71%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;88;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;71;E;15;40%;8%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Sunny and beautiful;94;73;SSE;7;45%;30%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;90;74;Afternoon showers;90;75;NNE;10;76%;88%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny;95;71;ESE;9;41%;3%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy, not as cool;58;42;More clouds than sun;59;41;E;7;65%;69%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;53;25;Plenty of sunshine;49;25;E;5;37%;9%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;77;53;Mainly cloudy, warm;74;54;W;9;48%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;68;54;A morning shower;64;51;SW;17;74%;57%;5

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;74;Sunshine, pleasant;88;75;NE;5;65%;29%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;35;26;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;ENE;9;51%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;39;29;A thick cloud cover;41;33;SE;6;75%;68%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;NNE;6;75%;27%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;93;65;Sunny and hot;91;65;NNE;10;15%;4%;8

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;63;51;Thunderstorms;64;50;SSW;13;76%;88%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;31;27;Mostly cloudy;34;26;SSE;6;65%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;60;50;Partly sunny;66;55;S;6;76%;29%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;64;Clouds and sunshine;87;65;ENE;8;61%;30%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;Breezy with sunshine;86;75;SE;14;67%;7%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;WNW;6;65%;3%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;80;42;Sunny and nice;80;47;WSW;5;21%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;Sunny and beautiful;87;54;SW;5;34%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;82;72;A t-storm in spots;81;71;E;7;79%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;58;47;Heavy rain, windy;53;45;W;16;79%;92%;3

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, milder;58;40;Lots of sun, nice;62;43;NE;5;60%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;50;31;Fog in the morning;52;33;WSW;5;53%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;57;46;Mild with some sun;64;50;SSE;9;55%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;86;78;NNE;15;78%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;62;39;Partly sunny;64;44;SSE;7;60%;27%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;E;15;66%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and chilly;33;27;Cloudy;36;32;ESE;4;77%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Sunny and nice;80;64;N;9;55%;0%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;68;54;Sunny and nice;74;57;ESE;14;52%;1%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, snow showers;36;29;A snow shower;37;27;SE;5;77%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with some sun;81;52;A little a.m. rain;60;46;NW;7;81%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;55;36;Clouds and sun;52;37;NW;12;57%;56%;2

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;67;49;Becoming cloudy;66;49;SSW;6;23%;27%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;55;Partly sunny;69;54;ENE;6;63%;4%;6

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;69;44;Periods of sun;73;55;ESE;4;49%;44%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;51;42;Clearing;57;40;N;7;63%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;38;26;Becoming cloudy;38;25;NNW;8;55%;38%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;75;62;Sunny and very warm;84;60;S;4;42%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;Mostly sunny;73;53;W;10;58%;32%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;39;13;Mainly cloudy, mild;46;19;S;5;45%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;53;39;Mostly sunny;58;41;NNE;3;44%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;57;39;Cloudy and mild;61;50;SSE;10;72%;67%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;79;61;Mostly sunny;88;64;ESE;4;42%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;37;28;Cloudy with rain;36;34;SE;9;82%;76%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;49;38;Variable cloudiness;55;41;SE;9;82%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;61;52;Plenty of sun;69;58;N;5;53%;0%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;72;Partly sunny, nice;92;69;WSW;5;64%;27%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;51;32;Clouds and sunshine;52;35;ESE;2;38%;31%;5

