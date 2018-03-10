Syrian troops capture new areas in suburbs of Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and an opposition monitoring group are reporting heavy clashes and government troops' progress on several fronts in the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said troops on Saturday reached the center of the town of Misraba, adding that opposition fighters are crumbling amid the offensive.

State-run Ikhbariyah TV said government forces and their allies captured farms outside the village of Aftris and are now marching toward the village.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that troops are advancing under the cover of attacks by warplanes and helicopter gunships and confirmed that government forces captured large parts of Misraba.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive in eastern Damascus for weeks and the violence has left nearly 1,000 people dead.