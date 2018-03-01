China blacks out CNN report about President Xi Jinping’s term plans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When a reporter on CNN recently discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to have his term limits abolished, China blacked out the broadcast so viewers in the country were unable to hear the report.

The practice often occurs when foreign television stations discuss sensitive subjects, such as problems in Tibet and Xinjiang or democracy in Taiwan.

CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was discussing the possibility that the Chinese constitution would be amended to allow Xi to stay on as president for life when he interrupted his talk to say he was being “blacked out right now,” with the shot of a blank TV screen being shown, the British newspaper The Independent reported.

He went on to explain how certain words are no longer allowed to be used on social media in China, such as “emperor,” because they seem to be referring to Xi wanting to become a ruler with absolute powers.

In a rare sign of protest, Chinese students overseas have launched a campaign with portraits of Xi with the text “Not my president,” a term loaned from opponents of United States President Donald Trump.

The maximum limit of two terms for a Chinese president is expended to be removed on Sunday.