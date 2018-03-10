Dressen edges favorites Feuz, Svindal to win WCup downhill

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Thomas Dressen of Germany won the penultimate men's World Cup downhill race of the season on Saturday.

Dressen edged world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.08 seconds, while Olympic gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal finished 0.17 back in third. Svindal's Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud was fourth.

Feuz extended his lead in the downhill standings over Svindal to 60 points, boosting his chances of winning the discipline title with only the season-ending race at the World Cup finals in Sweden on Wednesday remaining.

It was Dressen's second career victory after he and Feuz also came 1-2 at the classic race in Kitzbuehel in January, which was the first German downhill victory in the men's World Cup in 13 years.