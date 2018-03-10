South Africa 110-2 vs. Australia, Rabada faces possible ban

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa moved on to 110-2 in its first innings by lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Australia on Saturday, cutting the deficit to 133 runs.

Opener Dean Elgar was 38 not out as South Africa lost just one wicket in the morning session — nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada for 29 — after resuming on 39-1. Hashim Amla was 31 not out with Elgar having survived an lbw decision he reviewed when he was on 7.

Pat Cummins was the successful Australia bowler on the second morning when he bowled Rabada for his second wicket of the innings.

South Africa is better-placed in the test after bowling Australia out for a below-par score of 243 on Day 1, when fast bowler Rabada took 5-96 before padding up and helping South Africa see out the last few overs of the first day with the bat as nightwatchman.

Rabada's participation in the remainder of the series is in doubt, though, after he was charged by match officials for misconduct after bumping into Australia captain Steve Smith with his shoulder when he dismissed Smith on the first day.

Rabada faces a two-test ban if found guilty of deliberately making physical contact with Smith, which would rule South Africa's best fast bowler out of the last two tests of the series. Rabada will have a disciplinary hearing in Port Elizabeth later on Saturday, the South African team said. He is claiming the contact with Smith was unintentional.

Rabada's is the fourth player disciplinary case of a spiteful series so far after Australia's Nathan Lyon and David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock were all found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute in the first test in Durban.