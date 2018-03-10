India, France to work for Indian Ocean freedom of navigation

French President Emmanuel Macron waves to media as he shakes hand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting in New Delhi, India, S
NEW DELHI (AP) — India and France have pledged to work together to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean and have signed an agreement to expedite construction of a big nuclear power plant in India by a French company.
After talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the solar alliance and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense, security, technology, space and counterterrorism.
The nuclear agreement is considered significant, with critics saying that Jaitpur, the site of the plant, which will generate 9,900 megawatts of power in western India, is in a seismic zone.
Another agreement envisages reciprocal logistic support between the countries' armed forces.
Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a four-day visit to India.