Japan detains Taiwanese man over graffiti

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in Japan detained a Taiwanese man after he was found covering the walls of a tunnel in graffiti, cable station TVBS reported Saturday.

At 1:30 a.m. on March 7, a man had been seen inside the Aoyama Tunnel in Tokyo’s Shibuya ward putting up graffiti on the walls. A member of the public called the police, the report said.

As a result, officers detained a 30-year-old Taiwanese citizen surnamed Pan (潘) on the suspicion of damage to public property, TVBS reported. He drew graffiti in two places inside the tunnel, but also said there were another three men and women with him, a claim police are still investigating, according to the report.

Pan reportedly arrived in Tokyo on March 4 in the capacity of a tourist.

Shibuya is a major shopping district in the Japanese capital also known for its nightlife and for the two busiest railway stations in the world, Shinjuku and Shibuya.