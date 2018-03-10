  1. Home
South Africa's Rabada charged over Smith shoulder bump

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/10 16:19

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been charged by match officials for bumping into Australia captain Steve Smith after getting him out on the opening day of the second cricket test.

Rabada has been charged with a level two breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct regarding unnecessary physical contact and could be banned for the rest of the series.

South Africa team spokeswoman Lerato Malekutu says Rabada will contest the charge on the basis that the contact with Smith was unintentional. Rabada will have a hearing later on Saturday following the second day's play.

Rabada bumped into Smith with his shoulder during his follow-through after dismissing the Australian skipper lbw on Friday at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada currently has five demerit points on his disciplinary record and will face a ban of two tests if he reaches eight demerit points. Level two offenses carry a penalty of three to four demerits, meaning South Africa could be without its main strike bowler for the remaining two tests.