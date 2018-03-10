China did not eliminate tour packages to Taiwan, says Tourism Bureau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Tourism Bureau rubbished the reports made by a travel association that China would eliminate package tours to Taiwan and has stopped renewing licenses starting this year, as reported by the Central News Agency.

In a recent report, Apple Daily quoted the Taipei Association of Travel Agents deputy chairman Ko Mu-chou (柯牧洲) as saying that the number of Chinese tourists entering Taiwan with package tours had dropped by as much as 50 percent since Lunar New Year.

The report also mentioned Taiwan Tourism Development Association secretary-general Tien Yi-hsiu (田一修) as saying that China had stopped renewing licenses for some tour leaders and that the package tours would most likely dry up by the end of the year.

However, Tourism Bureau official Liu Shih-ming (劉士銘) said in a statement that the real reason behind the decline in package tour groups is the change in Chinese travel laws which were recently amended in 2016. According to the new laws, licenses will only be issued to tour guides which will also qualify them as tour leaders, issuing one license instead of the previous exercise when the Chinese government released two different licenses.

He also made it clear that the changes were not done with the sole purpose of reducing tours to Taiwan because it has been applied to all tours in general. Further more, the Chinese law requires the tour leaders to obtain a special tour leader license for Taiwan which has caused the recent drop in Chinese tour groups.