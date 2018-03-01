Ephemeral golden blossoms spotted in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Golden trumpet trees have finally arrived in Hualien.

The peak blossoming season of golden trumpet trees in Taiwan is sudden, typically in March, and short-lived.



(CNA image)

So far, the yellow flowers have only been spotted in Hualien’s Juisui Township (瑞穗鄉), reported CNA.

Local authorities said that over the last few years the trumpet trees have been popular tourist destinations this time of year, however the recent earthquake in the area has scared off visitors.



(CNA image)

Presently there are around 300 golden trumpets in full bloom.