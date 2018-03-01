  1. Home
  2. Environment

Ephemeral golden blossoms spotted in east Taiwan

Hualien’s famous golden trumpet tree blossom season has arrived

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/10 15:48

Golden trumpet trees originated in South America. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Golden trumpet trees have finally arrived in Hualien.

The peak blossoming season of golden trumpet trees in Taiwan is sudden, typically in March, and short-lived.


(CNA image) 

So far, the yellow flowers have only been spotted in Hualien’s Juisui Township (瑞穗鄉), reported CNA. 

Local authorities said that over the last few years the trumpet trees have been popular tourist destinations this time of year, however the recent earthquake in the area has scared off visitors.  


(CNA image) 

Presently there are around 300 golden trumpets in full bloom.
Hualien
flower
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks Japan for donations and assistance in Hualien relief
2018/03/09 23:40
Indonesian migrant workers volunteer to clean up the environment in central Taiwan
2018/03/09 20:41
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – March 9
2018/03/09 18:39
Taiwanese Intl. Shipbuilding Corp. wins bid for military's amphibious assault and transport ship
2018/03/09 17:37
Museum of Fine Arts' exhibit explains Taiwanese art history 
2018/03/09 17:17