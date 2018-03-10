Indigenous, environmental leaders protest Canada pipeline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Indigenous leaders and environmental activists are converging in the Vancouver area to protest a $5.7 billion ($7.4 billion Canadian) pipeline expansion project that pumps oil from Canada's tar sands to the Pacific Coast.

Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta's tar sands to the Pacific Coast and would boost the number of oil tankers that travel the shared waters between Washington state and Canada by nearly seven-fold.

Thousands are expected to march Saturday in the Metro Vancouver area.

Opponents have vowed to block the project approved by Canada's government in late 2016.

Other groups are also holding a rally to support the project.