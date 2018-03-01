Feminist blog blocked on Women’s Day in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On International Women’s Day last Thursday Chinese authorities suspended the Weibo blog Feminist Voices (女權之聲).

When asked why the blog was suspended, Weibo said that the blog “distributed sensitive content that was in violation of regulations,” reported Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP).

Feminist Voices is one of the most popular feminist blogs in China and thusly the unjustified censorship garnered much attention across the internet. The hashtag “I am Feminist Voices” (#我是女權之聲本人#) was widely circulated by critics on Women’s Day.

Feminist Voices was also blocked last year on Women’s Day as well as for a month during the meeting of the National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political and Consultative Conference though it was able to reactivated afterwards, said CNA.

The source of the block, whether from Sina Weibo or Chinese authorities, remains unknown.

When asked why she thinks the blog was blocked, founding editor of Feminist Voices Lu Pin (吕频) told HKFP that, “Our topic isn’t really related to the core of politics, but we have a big power to rally supporters… so that might be the problem, because a lot of people follow us.”