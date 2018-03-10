GOP candidate in Pennsylvania struggles with campaign basics

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — In the final days of western Pennsylvania's special election, Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone appears to be struggling with the basics.

In a race that will hinge on voter turnout, he has little organization to speak of — especially compared with Democrat Conor Lamb. Most of Saccone's appearances over the last week have been closed to the public, and those that weren't attracted only a handful of supporters.

Drawing little energy on the ground, Saccone has been forced to outsource the lifeblood of many successful campaigns — the so-called get-out-the-vote operation — to paid contractors and the national GOP, which has scrambled to pick up the slack.

Fearing another special election embarrassment, the White House is sending President Donald Trump to the region on Saturday to help energize local Republicans.