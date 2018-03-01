Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is woman leader to watch: U.S. columnist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is one of the world’s women leaders to watch, writes Trudy Rubin, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

In a piece titled “Looking for female political leaders during Women’s History Month? The list is small,” Rubin takes a look at the 20 female heads of state or heads of government currently in power, who form only 6.3 percent of the total.

She notes the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Gender Gap report predicts it will take 99 years before parity might be achieved between male and female leaders.

Looking at the incumbents, she opens the list of those to watch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Turning to Asia, Rubin says she would recommend watching Tsai, “who is not recognized as a sovereign leader by China or the United Nations. She has had to govern with a strong and steady hand to balance Beijing’s constant pressure and President Trump’s Taiwan gaffes,” she writes, without going into detail.

Rubin adds that “you won’t find any senior female leaders in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping will be confirmed as virtual president for life this week.”