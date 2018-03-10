Taiwan's foreign minister to seek new era for country's diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) only took his vows on February 26, but he is eager to show his ambition as a replacement of his predecessor David Lee (李大維).

In a news statement released on Friday evening, Wu outlines a list of eight priorities he intends to commit to within his first 100 days in the job.

The statement describes Wu as saying Taiwan’s diplomats face more challenges compared to their foreign counterparts. Wu thus asked them to allocate more efforts, creativity, and efficiency to their work at the time when the ministry was trying to cultivate young talent and seek a new era in Taiwan’s diplomacy.

In terms of providing young talent with more opportunities, Wu said he would hold monthly luncheons with junior diplomats with an aim of “encouraging brainstorming, spurring creativity and imagination, and molding new ways of thinking for ministry’s assignments.”

In addition, Wu emphasized the importance of bringing diplomacy to the school campus. By having dialogues and sharing experiences with students, the ministry hopes to motivate more students to pursue a career in foreign affairs.

Following the New Southbound Policy and other economic policies President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration has been pushing for, Wu said the ministry would review its personnel structure, reinforce staff training, and improve the ability of embassies or representative offices to provide consulting services with regard to investment, economic affairs, and trade.

As for increasing Chinese pressure and constantly changing regional dynamics, Wu mentioned the ministry would bolster its capacity to respond to both domestic and overseas emergencies as well as maintain information security.

Lastly, Wu proposed to expand the use of social media to promote Taiwan, and said diplomatic gifts should be reoriented toward promoting Taiwanese culture.