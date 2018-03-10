|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|68
|47
|17
|4
|98
|250
|189
|Boston
|65
|42
|15
|8
|92
|218
|165
|Toronto
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|223
|195
|Florida
|65
|33
|25
|7
|73
|198
|204
|Detroit
|68
|26
|31
|11
|63
|177
|206
|Montreal
|67
|25
|31
|11
|61
|171
|211
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|33
|11
|57
|181
|233
|Buffalo
|68
|22
|35
|11
|55
|164
|222
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|205
|Washington
|67
|37
|23
|7
|81
|204
|200
|Philadelphia
|68
|34
|23
|11
|79
|201
|201
|Columbus
|69
|36
|28
|5
|77
|188
|193
|New Jersey
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|201
|206
|Carolina
|68
|30
|27
|11
|71
|181
|206
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|29
|29
|10
|68
|217
|243
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|30
|32
|6
|66
|192
|217
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|67
|44
|14
|9
|97
|220
|170
|Winnipeg
|67
|41
|17
|9
|91
|226
|177
|Minnesota
|67
|38
|22
|7
|83
|210
|192
|Dallas
|68
|38
|24
|6
|82
|197
|177
|Colorado
|67
|35
|24
|8
|78
|210
|200
|St. Louis
|67
|35
|27
|5
|75
|180
|178
|Chicago
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|199
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|230
|184
|San Jose
|67
|36
|22
|9
|81
|198
|184
|Anaheim
|69
|34
|23
|12
|80
|193
|189
|Los Angeles
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|195
|166
|Calgary
|69
|34
|25
|10
|78
|195
|201
|Edmonton
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|189
|220
|Vancouver
|67
|25
|33
|9
|59
|181
|219
|Arizona
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|160
|214
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT
Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 3, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Florida 5, Montreal 0
Vegas 4, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Nashville 4, Anaheim 2
Carolina 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 3, Washington 1
San Jose 2, St. Louis 0
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, Detroit 2
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.