All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 68 47 17 4 98 250 189 24-6-2 23-11-2 14-5-2 Boston 65 42 15 8 92 218 165 24-7-4 18-8-4 14-4-2 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 22-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 25-8-1 14-17-3 15-6-0 Washington 67 37 23 7 81 204 200 23-9-2 14-14-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 68 34 23 11 79 201 201 16-11-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 Columbus 69 36 28 5 77 188 193 22-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206 18-14-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 65 33 25 7 73 198 204 20-9-3 13-16-4 11-5-2 Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206 16-12-6 14-15-5 8-8-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 29 29 10 68 217 243 16-12-4 13-17-6 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217 18-13-4 12-19-2 7-8-3 Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206 13-14-8 13-17-3 6-13-4 Montreal 67 25 31 11 61 171 211 16-10-8 9-21-3 10-7-4 Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233 14-14-6 9-19-5 6-11-4 Buffalo 68 22 35 11 55 164 222 10-19-4 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 67 44 14 9 97 220 170 24-7-3 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 67 43 19 5 91 230 184 24-7-2 19-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 67 41 17 9 91 226 177 24-7-2 17-10-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 24-5-6 14-17-1 11-10-0 San Jose 67 36 22 9 81 198 184 20-10-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 23-10-3 14-14-3 11-12-0 Anaheim 68 34 22 12 80 192 187 19-9-5 15-13-7 10-6-7 Los Angeles 67 37 25 5 79 195 166 17-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Colorado 67 35 24 8 78 210 200 23-8-2 12-16-6 8-9-3 Calgary 69 34 25 10 78 195 201 14-15-4 20-10-6 9-7-3 St. Louis 67 35 27 5 75 180 178 20-14-0 15-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 68 29 31 8 66 192 199 16-15-3 13-16-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 67 29 34 4 62 189 220 15-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 67 25 33 9 59 181 219 12-16-6 13-17-3 6-12-1 Arizona 66 21 34 11 53 160 214 12-18-4 9-16-7 5-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Florida 5, Montreal 0

Vegas 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Nashville 4, Anaheim 2

Carolina 3, Chicago 2

Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Los Angeles 3, Washington 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 0

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

Calgary 2, Ottawa 1

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.