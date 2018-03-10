Turnbull says US set to grant Australia tariff exemption

SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S. appears set to grant Australia an exemption from its new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports following discussions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Trump this week exempted Canada and Mexico from the duties — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — and said US allies would have 15 days to negotiate possible exemptions.

After a telephone call with Turnbull, Trump tweeted late Friday: "Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"

Turnbull went a step further, telling reporters Saturday: "I was very pleased the president was able to confirm that he would not have to impose tariffs on Australian steel and aluminum."