At the border's cloudy edge, Rohingya insist they will stay

ALONG THE BANGLADESH-MYANMAR BORDER (AP) — Some 6,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled attacks in Myanmar last year live at the cloudiest edges of the border with Bangladesh, in a no man's land that seems to be neither Myanmar nor Bangladesh. Many stay in these places because they are from nearby villages, and can see the wreckage of their former homes.

But the Myanmar government insists no man's land doesn't exist, and the 6,000 refugees are living inside Myanmar. Starting a few weeks ago, Myanmar deployed more soldiers to the border. The Rohingya say the soldiers have set up speakers that blare announcements, insisting people go farther into Bangladesh.

But the refugees say they won't leave.

"My ancestors' graves are there," says one Rohingya man, gesturing toward his village.