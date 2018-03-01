LamiGirl cheer squad preps for baseball season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new season of LamiGirl cheerleaders, the pep squad for Taoyuan's Lamigo baseball team, began spring training for the upcoming baseball season Friday.

The LamiGirls will train from Friday through Sunday, marking the first official meeting of the pep squad this season. The meeting is also to welcome in a new cheer captin, co-cheer captain, and two new members, according to CNA.



New cheer captain (center) and two new LamiGirl cheerleaders (left and right) (CNA image)

The cheerleaders will spend these three days in dance classes, makeup seminars, and shooting promotional material for the upcoming season.



(CNA image)

The training will conclude with a meet-and-greet for fans on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.



(Event flyer from Facebook page)

This is the eighth season of the LamiGirls. The new cheer captain Eli (倪暄) is a first generation LamiGirl.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)