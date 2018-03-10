New Zealand vs. England, 5th ODI scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the fifth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval:

England won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Stokes b Rashid 47

Colin Munro c Buttler b Woakes 0

Kane Williamson b Wood 14

Tom Latham c Stokes b Rashid 10

Mark Chapman b Ali 0

Henry Nicholls c Morgan b Curran 55

Colin de Grandhomme c Curran b Rashid 6

Mitchell Santner c Hales b Woakes 67

Tim Southee c Bairstow b Woakes 10

Ish Sodhi c Stokes b Curran 5

Trent Boult not out 2

Extras (7w) 7

TOTAL (all out) 223.

Overs: 49.5. Batting time: 209 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-26, 3-60, 4-61, 5-79, 6-93, 7-177, 8-213, 9-214, 10-223.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 10-1-32-3 (2w), Mark Wood 8-0-26-1 (2w), Ben Stokes 4-0-23-0 (2w), Adil Rashid 10-0-42-3, Moeen Ali 10-1-39-1, Joe Root 2-0-15-0, Tom Curran 5.5-0-46-2 (1w).

Series: 2-2.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.