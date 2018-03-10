UN: Some rape victims of Islamic State 'like living corpses'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for sexual violence in conflict who just returned from Iraq says she found "a gross lack" of support for women and girls who were raped and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State extremists, and survivors she met "were like living corpses."

Pramila Patten told a news conference Friday that the survivors were released early this year and told her they are confined to camps because of the double stigma of being victims of sexual violence and sexual slavery, and of being associated with IS.

She said provincial authorities in Mosul told her they had set up orphanages for "thousands of children" born as a result of rape who have been abandoned by their mothers.

Mosul fell to IS fighters in 2014 and was liberated last July.