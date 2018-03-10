PGA Tour Champions: Pernice leads by 3 in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tom Pernice Jr. shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 on Friday for a three-shot lead in the Toshiba Classic.

The 58-year-old Pernice is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions but has never played particularly well at Newport Beach Country Club. The event, a home game of sorts for the Southern California resident, was off the schedule last year while the clubhouse was renovated.

Seven players were three shots back: Scott Parel, Joey Sindelar, Scott Verplank, David Frost, Scott McCarron, Tommy Tolles and Fran Quinn.

Pernice started on the back nine and made four birdies in a six-hole stretch to turn in 4 under. He added birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 6 before finishing with two par saves.