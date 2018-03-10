Angels' Ohtani struggles in exhibition start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani allowed six runs while pitching three innings in an exhibition game against the Mexican League's Tijuana Toros on Friday.

The 23-year-old Ohtani struck out six and walked one.

Ohtani spent five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters before signing with the Angels as an international free agent on Dec. 10. He is trying to become the first player in nearly 100 years to play regularly as a pitcher and hitter, but he has had mixed results so far this spring.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

DODGERS 6, ROYALS (SS) 4

Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen was held out of what was supposed to be his first big league spring training game this year due to an injured upper right hamstring.

"When he was getting ready today, his pregame stuff and kind of getting his legs loose, it tightened up on him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We had the trainers look at him and it just made sense to just not throw him out there."

Roberts said he expects Jansen will pitch in a minor league game on Monday, then hopefully work in his first big league spring game next Thursday against the Royals.

Kansas City's Whit Merrifield had two hits, including his second home run, and is batting .520. Kenta Maeda allowed one run and three hits in three innings for Los Angeles.

MARLINS 5, RED SOX 4

Boston ace Chris Sale struck out five in his spring training debut, allowing one run and two hits in four innings. Christian Vazquez had two hits and Sam Travis hit his third homer for Boston, a two-run drive.

Miami's Dan Straily gave up two runs and six hits in four innings.

METS 4, TIGERS 4

New York's Steven Matz pitched four shutout innings after giving up 10 runs over 1 2/3 innings during his first two appearances. Kevin Plawecki and Wilmer Flores hit their first spring-training homers for the Mets.

Detroit ace Michael Fulmer, allowed by right elbow swelling, made his first start in 12 days and allowing one run and three hits in three innings.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 4

Jerad Eickhoff struggled in his third start for Philadelphia, giving up four runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Rhys Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, and Odubel Herrera had two hits following a 1-for-17 start.

Adam Frazier had two hits for Pittsburgh, including a double, and Josh Bell added an RBI double.

TWINS 4, RAYS 3

Miguel Sano hit his first two home runs for the Twins, both solo shots, and Byron Buxton had two hits, scored a run and stole two bases. Jose Berrios gave up one run and three hits over four innings in his third start.

C.J. Cron drove in a run with his third double for Tampa Bay, while Denard Span singled in a run and stole a base.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 5

Toronto's Marco Estrada allowed one run and four hits over four innings following a pair of scoreless outings. Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless seventh. Kendrys Morales had two hits, including his first home run, and two RBIs.

Caleb Joseph, in a battle for Baltimore's starting job at catcher, singled in a run and is batting .438.

GIANTS 10, MARINERS 7

Dee Gordon, Nelson Cruz and Dan Vogelbach connected for third-inning homers against San Francisco's Jeff Samardzija, and Gordon also homered against Sam Dyson leading off the fifth. Cruz, who had been 0 for 14, also singled and walked twice.

Samardzija allowed five runs and six hits in four innings. Buster Posey had three hits, including two doubles. Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer off Seattle's James Paxton, who allowed four runs and five hits in three innings. Pablo Sandoval had three hits and two RBIs.

INDIANS 8, ROCKIES 5

Cleveland ace Corey Kluber struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. Colorado's Jon Gray gave six runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Indians prospect Francisco Mejia hit a three-run homer and Yan Gomes added a two-run drive off Gray. Jason Kipnis, who has six homers, singled and doubled.

CUBS 6, ANGELS 1

Cubs ace Jon Lester allowed three hits in five scoreless innings during his third start. Anthony Rizzo singled and scored on Kyle Schwarber's second home run of spring training. Chicago closer Brandon Morrow made his second appearance and gave up a sacrifice fly in a hitless sixth.

The Angels' Matt Shoemaker was knocked around for six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROYALS (SS) 2

Arizona's Robbie Ray struck out six of 10 batters he retired, allowing one run, two hits and two walks. Nick Ahmed had two hits and is batting .353.

Paulo Orlando homered for the Royals. Ian Kennedy gave up three hits in three shutout innings.

PADRES 2, WHITE SOX 0

San Diego ace Clayton Richard allowed two hits in four innings and Corey Spangenberg had three hits. Chicago's Carson Fulmer gave up two runs and four hits in three innings.

ATHLETICS 2, BREWERS 0

Oakland prospect A.J. Puk gave up three hits in three innings and extended his scoreless streak to eight innings in three appearances. Khris Davis hit his third homer, a two-run drive off Yovani Gallardo, who allowed two runs and three hits in three innings.

