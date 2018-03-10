BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|18
|14
|1
|3
|34
|10
|43
|Talleres
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|8
|35
|Godoy Cruz
|19
|10
|4
|5
|27
|21
|34
|Independiente
|17
|9
|5
|3
|20
|10
|32
|San Lorenzo
|17
|9
|5
|3
|20
|10
|32
|Racing Club
|18
|9
|4
|5
|29
|20
|31
|Estudiantes
|18
|9
|3
|6
|19
|14
|30
|Huracan
|18
|8
|5
|5
|21
|16
|29
|Belgrano
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|15
|29
|Santa Fe
|18
|7
|7
|4
|19
|14
|28
|Defensa y Justicia
|18
|8
|4
|6
|28
|24
|28
|Colon
|18
|7
|7
|4
|18
|15
|28
|Argentinos Jrs
|18
|8
|3
|7
|25
|22
|27
|Atletico Tucuman
|18
|6
|7
|5
|19
|16
|25
|Banfield
|19
|7
|4
|8
|20
|18
|25
|Patronato Parana
|18
|6
|6
|6
|20
|19
|24
|Rosario Central
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|22
|24
|Gimnasia
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|27
|22
|San Martin
|18
|6
|4
|8
|19
|26
|22
|Velez Sarsfield
|18
|6
|3
|9
|14
|21
|21
|River Plate
|18
|5
|5
|8
|21
|24
|20
|Lanus
|18
|5
|4
|9
|15
|31
|19
|Tigre
|18
|2
|9
|7
|13
|20
|15
|Temperley
|18
|3
|6
|9
|10
|26
|15
|Newell's
|18
|4
|5
|9
|14
|18
|14
|Chacarita Jrs
|18
|3
|4
|11
|14
|23
|13
|Olimpo
|18
|3
|3
|12
|11
|30
|12
|Arsenal
|19
|2
|5
|12
|11
|22
|11
|Tuesday, March 6
Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0
|Friday, March 9
Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2
|Saturday, March 10
Talleres vs. Atletico Tucuman 0015 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Racing Club 2000 GMT
Olimpo vs. Colon 2000 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Tigre 2215 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
Patronato Parana vs. River Plate 0030 GMT
Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2000 GMT
Huracan vs. San Lorenzo 2000 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central 2215 GMT
|Monday, March 12
Independiente vs. Argentinos Jrs 0030 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Belgrano 2200 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Temperley 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, March 13
Newell's vs. San Martin 0015 GMT