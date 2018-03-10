Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup pole in Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won the pole Friday for the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at ISM Raceway.

The defending series champion turned a lap at 136.945 mph in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota in the last of three rounds of qualifying on the mile oval. He has 16 career poles.

Kyle Larson took the second spot at 136.643 mph for Chip Ganassi Racing after topping the second session.

Chase Elliott was third, followed by Tucson driver Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones and Kevin Harvick. Harvick has a track-record eight victories and is coming off wins the last two weeks in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Jimmie Johnson ended up 17th after topping the first round. The seven-time season champion is winless in 26 races, the longest drought of his career. He has four victories at Phoenix.